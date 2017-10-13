AZ TR RU EN
» Bulgarian president officially welcomed in Baku
13/10/2017

An official welcome ceremony has today been held for President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev who is on an official visit in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was set up for the Bulgarian president in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva greeted President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Bulgarian president.

The state anthems of Bulgaria and Azerbaijan were played.

PresidentIlham Aliyev and President Rumen Radev reviewed the guard of honor.

The guard of honor marched in front of President Ilham Aliyev and President Rumen Radev to the accompaniment of a military march.

State and government officials of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria were introduced to the presidents and first ladies.

The presidents and first ladies then posed for official photos.


» Bolqarıstan Prezidenti Rumen Radevin rəsmi qarşılanma mərasimi olub
